Australia Has 'Fingers Crossed' for Qualifying for World Cup Round of 16 - Juric

KAZAN (Sputnik) - Luzern and Australia forward Tomi Juric said Sunday that his side had "fingers crossed" for qualifying for the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Australia, who are third in their group, having scraped only a point in two matches, will face Peru at Sochi's Fisht Stadium on Tuesday in their last Group C match. They will be able to qualify for the round of 16 only if they beat Peru, who have been eliminated from the World Cup and have yet to score a goal at the tournament.

"Personally it would be fantastic to make the second round… The most important thing for us is to get the result and fingers crossed we go into the next round. We need the other result to go in our favor, so it’s the main point and talking factor," Juric told journalists.

READ MORE: Australia — Denmark Draw: Twitter Alight Over VAR's Bias in Australia's Favor

As Australia's captain Mile Jedinak stated, progress to the knockout stage would be a success for his team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"It [progression past the group stage] would be a huge achievement for us, and this national team, and this group of players. We want to get as far as we possibly can. That's been the target since day one," Jedinak told journalists.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

READ MORE: Peru Forward Farfan Suffers Injury Ahead of Australia Clash — Reports