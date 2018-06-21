Australia – Denmark Draw: Twitter Alight Over VAR's Bias in Australia's Favor

One user chose to add a bit of irony to the expectation of the match's outcome from the very beginning, by posting an image of Mary, Denmark’s crown princess; and most importantly, the lady proved to be right.
Hoping for a draw like… #DENAUS pic.twitter.com/Rcy2dpfq6h— Maddie Palmer (@msmaddiep) 21 июня 2018 г.
A Simpsons-style joke over Australia’s Socceroos also promptly arrived:
SOCCEROOS: Let that be a lesson to you: never love anything.— World Cup in Simpsons Form (@WCSimpsons) 21 июня 2018 г.
AUSSIE FANS: Even you?
SOCCEROOS: ESPECIALLY us.#WorldCup #GoSocceroos #DENAUS pic.twitter.com/PGfCOekv0B
Australian fans’ fears over Denmark’s Eriksen’s much promising performance were also most naturally reflected on social networks:
Stop Eriksen indeed. Danish tactics leaked… #bbcworldcup #DENAUS pic.twitter.com/vpvxCd8DWH— Paul Duffield (@PaulDuffielduk) 21 июня 2018 г.
Separately, hilarious memes in support of both Australians and Danes are in abundance:
87. En klassiker — men det er spændende! (1-1) #denaus #ForDanmark #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NXO9Xv8ub2— DBU live (@dbulive) 21 июня 2018 г.
💪💪💪#GoSocceroos pic.twitter.com/rIO9jYD1Mh— Socceroos (@Socceroos) 21 июня 2018 г.
Users once again engaged in a debate over the controversial use of the automated referee system (VAR), saying that with its advent, "1-2" penalties game would soon become typical at major tournaments. Many strongly doubted if VAR’s resolutions reflected the real state of affairs on the soccer field, with some saying this time it was biased against Denmark.
#VAR right or wrong?— SP8 (@SimonPowell08) 21 июня 2018 г.
never a penalty in my view… #Harsh #DENAUS
1-2 penalties a game will become the norm with permanent VAR in football #DENAUS #2018WorldCup— Matt Hume (@MattHume_) 21 июня 2018 г.
The #Danish won't be liking #VAR #DENAUS— Jenifer Moore (@jenifermoorebfc) 21 июня 2018 г.
Good on the Aussie’s, but that decision is an absolute outrage. VAR can get ta fuck! #WORLDCUP #DENAUS— Sam Wingrove (@samwins001) 21 июня 2018 г.
#DENAUS VAR = twitstorm— stephen finch (@stephenfinch) 21 июня 2018 г.
Refereeing has gone completely mental lmao VAR is nitpicking on everything #DENAUS— Benjamin Wong (@Garoo97) 21 июня 2018 г.
Yet, some voiced praise the use of VAR:
#DENAUS It is the most fair Worldcup because of VAR and GLT ❤— Francek (@FransGleuwink) 21 июня 2018 г.
As soon as Aussies equalized by scoring a penalty, fans again indulged in posting memes some of them featuring conventional symbols, like koala fans, for instance:
Equalizerrrr @FIFAWorldCup #DENAUS pic.twitter.com/cQUprcAI1o— Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) 21 июня 2018 г.
One user preferred to "sum up" the hand ball penalty with the following picture:
Australia’s #WorldCup so far summed up in one?#DENAUS #AUS #DEN #VAR #handball @Socceroos pic.twitter.com/BNpMadfxVP— Kristian Whitaker (@Whitaker03) 21 июня 2018 г.
Others apparently regarded Australia’s score as something mind-blowing:
#WorldCup #DENAUS pic.twitter.com/4Nl4zL9fQs— Shami Sivasubramanian (@Shami_Siva) 21 июня 2018 г.
"Me when Yussuf Poulsen approaches his own field," one Twitter user remarked contemplating on the RB Leipzig striker’s play, which many think leaves much to be desired.
Mig når Yussuf Poulsen nærmer sig eget felt. #vmdk #den #DENAUS pic.twitter.com/xkEmI2ohHU— ʀ▴sᴍᴜs ʟ▴ssᴇsᴇɴ (@RasmusLassesen) 21 июня 2018 г.
One user, meanwhile, pointed to Australia and Nigeria having the same color pattern at this World Cup:
Australia’s kit is the same colour combo as Nigeria’s. #DENAUS pic.twitter.com/8xAvNXXaPV— Ed (@EdBrowse) 21 июня 2018 г.
Some speculated about the Danish player Daryl Braithwaite, saying the match is generally an example of "bad game:"
Demasiados juegos malos, que está pasando?#Rusia2018 #DENAUS pic.twitter.com/VtQDUO3giP— Rigo (@rigobdlr) 21 июня 2018 г.
"Two many bad games, what's going on?"
Others apparently feel the same:
#DENAUS— Consigliere Il Gatto (@Satchmodity) 21 июня 2018 г.
You can bring in Dolberg now, it cannot get worse… pic.twitter.com/kjM0ijLTFJ
Daryl Braithwaite is a bloody Aussie!!! What's he doing coming on for Denmark?#DENAUS #WorldCup #Horses pic.twitter.com/npq85CYHnA— In Freddy We Trust (@TheNRLRoast) 21 июня 2018 г.
And another one responded tongue-in-cheek:
That's the way it's gonna beeee 😂🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/gLL7PjKmn1— Number One |🇦🇺 (@Mattjamess) 21 июня 2018 г.
One user humorously took notice of an accidental snapshot of Mile Jedinak’s team glancing over their "cult:"
Find someone who looks at you the way Aziz Behich looks at Mile Jedinak.— bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) 21 июня 2018 г.
😍#DENAUS pic.twitter.com/qtlBtbf4EO
Australian coach Bert van Marwijk didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter either, becoming the focus of a number of memes:
Indiana Van Marwijk #DENAUS #socceroos #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/saqGqMvRMb— Boncey (@ryanburville) 21 июня 2018 г.
#DENAUS je ziet Bert van Marwijk al denken….waar blijft het vuurwerk pic.twitter.com/I5Y32CGuTD— Floris Satink (@floris_satink) 21 июня 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)