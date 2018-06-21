Register
18:27 GMT +321 June 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
From left: Denmark’s Thomas Delaney, Australia’s Mathew Leckie, Denmark’s Henrik Dalsgaard and Simon Kjaer struggle for a ball during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Denmark and Australia at the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, June 21, 2018

Australia – Denmark Draw: Twitter Alight Over VAR's Bias in Australia's Favor

© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Samara
Get short URL
0 03

The match between Australia and Denmark has just ended in a draw, and not only the play on the pitch provoked mixed feelings, but the use of the VAR automated referee system again did.

One user chose to add a bit of irony to the expectation of the match's outcome from the very beginning,  by posting an image of Mary, Denmark’s crown princess; and most importantly, the lady proved to be right.

A Simpsons-style joke over Australia’s Socceroos also promptly arrived:

Australian fans’ fears over Denmark’s Eriksen’s much promising performance were also most naturally reflected on social networks:

Separately, hilarious memes in support of both Australians and Danes are in abundance:

Users once again engaged in a debate over the controversial use of the automated referee system (VAR), saying that with its advent, "1-2" penalties game would soon become typical at major tournaments. Many strongly doubted if VAR’s resolutions reflected the real state of affairs on the soccer field, with some saying this time it was biased against Denmark.

Yet, some voiced praise the use of VAR:

As soon as Aussies equalized by scoring a penalty, fans again indulged in posting memes some of them featuring conventional symbols, like koala fans, for instance:

One user preferred to "sum up" the hand ball penalty with the following picture:

Others apparently regarded Australia’s score as something mind-blowing:

"Me when Yussuf Poulsen approaches his own field," one Twitter user remarked contemplating on the RB Leipzig striker’s play, which many think leaves much to be desired.

One user, meanwhile, pointed to Australia and Nigeria having the same color pattern at this World Cup:

Some speculated about the Danish player Daryl Braithwaite, saying the match is generally an example of "bad game:"

"Two many bad games, what's going on?"

Others apparently feel the same:

And another one responded tongue-in-cheek:

One user humorously took notice of an accidental snapshot of Mile Jedinak’s team glancing over their "cult:"

Australian coach Bert van Marwijk didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter either, becoming the focus of a number of memes:

Related:

Fans in Yekaterinburg, Paris Prepare to Cheer During France-Peru World Cup Match
Media Reveals Why Ronaldo Will Grow a Goatee During World Cup
Messi to Receive Copy of World Cup Trophy as Birthday Gift - Official
VAR Penalty Helps Australia Hold Denmark to 1-1 Draw at FIFA World Cup
Spanish Goalkeeper Casillas Wants Russia to Reach Later Stages at World Cup
Tags:
scores, social media reactions, goals, football fans, social networks, football, World Cup 2018, Twitter, Australia, Russia, Denmark
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse