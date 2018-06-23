Uruguay to Have Hard World Cup Match Against Russia - Defender Pereira

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Sputnik) - Uruguay defender Maximiliano Pereira said on Saturday that his team would be in for a hard match against Russia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"We lack the intensity that we used to show on the pitch. I'm sure that we'll play more intensively against Russia. It will be a very tough match against Russia because they are quite strong physically. They play a very fast tempo and have good forwards," Pereira told journalists.

The 34-year-old is Uruguay's most capped player, appearing in 125 matches for his country since his international debut in 2005.

READ MORE: Uruguay Forward Calls Teammate Suarez 'One of Best Strikers in World'

Uruguay will face Russia in Samara on Monday in a match that will decide which of the teams wins Group A, while both have qualified for the round of 16.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

READ MORE: Russia Football Squad Aiming To Beat Uruguay at FIFA World Cup