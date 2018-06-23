Uruguay Forward Calls Teammate Suarez 'One of Best Strikers in World'

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Sputnik) - Girona and Uruguay forward Cristhian Stuani said Saturday that his teammate Luis Suarez was "one of the best strikers in the world."

"It's very important for all of us to have such a player as Suarez. He is one of the best strikers in the world. 100 matches for the national team is a very serious milestone. We were very happy for him. We hope that he will play for our team as long as possible, will share his experience with us and will make a significant contribution to the team atmosphere," Stuani told journalists.

Uruguay booked their place in the knockout stages following a 1-0 win against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Suarez netted the only goal for his side to extend his all-time scoring record for his country to 52 goals in what was his 100th international match.

Uruguay will take on hosts Russia in Samara on Monday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

