Putin Wishes Russian National Team Wins in Next FIFA World Cup Matches

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin wished the Russian national football team wins in their next World Cup matches on Wednesday.

“We are happy for our athletes, football players, we wish them wins in their next matches,” Putin said.

Russia thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of the World Cup before beating Egypt 3-1 on Tuesday and are all but guaranteed a spot in the round of 16 after picking up six points and scoring eight goals in their first two matches.

Russia will face Uruguay on June 25 in their final group A game.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.