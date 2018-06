Due to certain circumstances, the bikers had to choose a different starting point than their home country; so they flew to Frankfurt by plane and then rode to Russia on their trusty motorcycles.

The bikers have gained first-hand experience of the vast territories of the country, as after the starting match against the Russian team, Saudi Arabia played against Uruguay in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

The next game with Egypt will take place in Volgograd. Needless to say, there are many possibilities for them to meet their Russian counterparts and to enjoy the Russian summer!