Croatia Midfielder Badelj to 'Do Everything to Stop Messi' in World Cup Match

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Croatia midfielder Milan Badelj said on Monday that he would do everything he could to stop Argentina forward Lionel Messi in their World Cup match on Thursday.

"If the coach lets me play in the starting line-up and I'll play in my position, then, of course, I will often come into contact with Messi. I know his level of play well, and I watched a lot of his matches. I will try to do everything to stop him," Badelj told journalists.

Croatia started the 2018 World Cup with a 2-0 win over Nigeria on Saturday. They will face Argentina in a Group D match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Thursday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.