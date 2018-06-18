Football Fans Get Tattoos Commemorating FIFA World Cup in Russia

Four friends from Colombia and Brazil decided to get inked in order to remember their trip to Russia, which is currently hosting the FIFA World Cup 2018.

The video below features four Latin American football fans who got tattoos in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg during the World Cup. The ink repersents a map of Russia filled with the colors of the Brazilian flag and the flag of Colombia.

The day before, five-time World Cup winners Brazil were held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland in teams' first match at 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.