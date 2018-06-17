Over 30,000 Fans Attend FIFA World Cup Group D Match Between Croatia, Nigeria

KALININGRAD (Sputnik) - The World Cup Group D game between Croatia and Nigeria in Kaliningrad was attended by a total of 31,136 spectators, FIFA said on Saturday.

The game, which ended with Croatia winning 2-0, took place at the Kaliningrad Stadium, built specifically for the World Cup. The official capacity of the arena is 34,000 seats.

READ MORE: FIFA Twitter Account Shamed for Mixing Up Diego Costa With Brazil Star Douglas

Croatia will next face Argentina on Thursday, while Nigeria will take on Iceland on Friday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday and will continue until July 15, with the matches set to be played in 11 cities across Russia.