FIFA Twitter Account Shamed for Mixing Up Diego Costa With Brazil Star Douglas

Users trolled FIFA's official World Cup Twitter account for confusing two different football players.

Commenting on the Group B match between Spain and Portugal, FIFA praised "Douglas Costa" for scoring twice against Portugal in its official Twitter account dedicated to the World Cup in Russia.

Apparently, the Twitter account confused Diego Costa, the striker from the Spanish national team with Brazil's player Douglas Costa, who has yet to make his own debut at the World Cup 2018 matches.

© FIFA World Cup Screengrab from the FIFA World Cup Twitter account

After some ten minutes, the tweet was deleted, but social media users continued to make fun of the account of association football's governing body.

#worldcupwoes when you think you have Diego Costa in your fantasy league thingy mi bob… when actually you have DOUGLAS Costa of Brazil… if only I had a clue what I was doing! 😂 — Orient Bird ❤️⚽️ (@samw1984) 15 июня 2018 г.​

it's Diego Costa… not Douglas…😂😂 — #WorldCup (@aliasRGV) 15 июня 2018 г.​

Do better FIFA, Diego not Douglas — seth adjetey (@sethadjetey1) 15 июня 2018 г.​