Majority of Foreign 2018 World Cup Fans Are From Latin America - Fan Embassy

"The leaders in the number of fans who are coming to Russia for the World Cup are from Latin American countries such as Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Panama and others… For example, more than 20,000 Peruvian fans are expected [at the World Cup]. It looks like the whole country is preparing for the tournament," Yerkina said.
She noted that the German fans were one of the most active in buying tickets for the World Cup.
World Cup or Euro Latin Cup?
32 Teams Worth Over €10bn, Euro teams represent 64%
FSE is an independent, representative and democratically organized grassroots network of football fans' in Europe with members in 42 countries across the continent.
Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, with the games set to be held in a total of 11 cities.
The 2018 FIFA #WorldCup begins in exactly 24 hours time!
Reply with an emoji to express how excited you are 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MoO10IHWTi
