Australia Keeper Ryan Says Team Ready to Face France at FIFA World Cup

KAZAN(Sputnik) - Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan said Monday that his team was mentally ready to face France at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"When you come up against big teams, you just play your best and compete as hard as you can. You try to concentrate on your game, don't think about your opponent that much. We had games against Brazil, Chile, and Holland. This experience just gives you more confidence in future against other teams. We believe we can play well against France and achieve a result," Ryan told journalists.

Australia, who have qualified for their fourth straight World Cup, will face 1998 champions France at the 45,000-seat Kazan Arena on Saturday. The Socceroos will also play Denmark and Peru in Group C matches.

"Our opponent is very good but [head] coach Bert [van Marwijk] prepared us well for any sort of opposition we could face in Russia. If we do what he tells us, we can win the game," Ryan said.

Russia will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15, with the games set to be held at 12 arenas in 11 cities.