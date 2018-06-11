Over 5,000 Australians to Visit Russia for FIFA World Cup - Australian Team

KAZAN (Sputnik) - More than 5,000 Australian football fans are expected to travel to Russia for this summer's FIFA World Cup, the Australian national football team's press service told Sputnik.

"We expect more than 5,000 fans in Russia. We believe pretty much all of them will be in Kazan for the Australia-France match," the press service said.

Australia, who have qualified for their fourth straight World Cup, will face 1998 champions France at the 45,000-seat Kazan Arena on Saturday. The Socceroos will also play Denmark and Peru in their Group C matches.

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will be held at 12 stadiums across 11 cities from June 14 to July 15.