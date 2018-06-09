Russia to Face Difficulty Reaching FIFA World Cup Final - Midfielder Kuzyayev

MOSCOW, June 9 (Sputnik) - Zenit Saint Petersburg and Russia midfielder Daler Kuzyayev said Saturday that it will be hard for his side to reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

"It will be very hard [to reach the World Cup final]. Russia have no experience of playing at such large-scale tournaments. I think, to start with, we should reach the knockout stage and only then solve more global tasks," Kuzyayev told journalists.

READ MOER: Russia Hold Full-Squad Training Session Ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia held an open training session for their fans at the CSKA Arena in Moscow on Saturday ahead of next week's World Cup.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities, including Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Sochi, from June 14 to July 15.

The hosts will face Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay in Group A.