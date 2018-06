MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian national football team held an open training session at the CSKA Arena in Moscow on Saturday ahead of next week's World Cup.

Stanislav Cherchesov's side was at full strength with defender Yuri Zhirkov joining the main group after having recovered from a minor foot injury.

The hosts Russia will take on Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener at Moscow's 81,000-seater Luzhniki Stadium on June 14 before facing Egypt in Saint Petersburg on June 19 and Uruguay in Samara on June 25.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across the country — Moscow, Kaliningrad, Saint Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Yekaterinburg.