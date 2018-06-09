Some 120,000 Additional FIFA World Cup Tickets Sold to Football Fans - Statement

The additional tickets went on sale on the official FIFA website starting Friday night and were almost entirely sold out by the next morning. A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase.
READ MORE: Authorities Prevent Overcharge in Moscow's Hotels Ahead of FIFA World Cup
Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across the country: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don and Yekaterinburg.
All comments
Show new comments (0)