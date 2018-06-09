Some 120,000 Additional FIFA World Cup Tickets Sold to Football Fans - Statement

MOSCOW, June 9 (Sputnik) - About 120,000 additional tickets for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia were sold to football fans over the course of a few hours, FIFA said in a statement published on its official website on Saturday.

The additional tickets went on sale on the official FIFA website starting Friday night and were almost entirely sold out by the next morning. A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase.

Over 2.5 million World Cup tickets have been purchased since sales began in September 2017. The remaining tickets will be available on the FIFA website until July 15.

Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across the country: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don and Yekaterinburg.