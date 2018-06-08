Authorities Prevent Overcharge in Moscow's Hotels Ahead of FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian authorities have dealt with almost all violations committed by Moscow hotels ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, including those related to the price inflation, Yuri Momot, deputy head of Moscow's department of the Russian consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said.

"From the beginning of the year, we've revealed 787 violations across Russia, with Moscow accounting for 170 cases of hotels overpricing. Almost all violations in Moscow have been dealt with," the deputy head of Moscow's department of the Russian consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor said.

On May 24, the consumer rights watchdog said that Russian hotels had been fined more than $148,000 for overcharging guests ahead of the tournament.

Earlier, the All-Russian Association of Passengers filed a complaint with the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service, claiming that the average ticket prices for flights between Moscow and other host cities during the World Cup had doubled, with some of Aeroflot's tickets showing up to a nine-fold increase.

Moscow's Luzhniky and Spartak stadiums will host a total of 12 World Cup matches, including eight group stage games, two round of 16 matches, a semi-final and the final.

Russia's first-ever FIFA World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 15 in 11 host cities, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.