Polish Foreign Ministry Warns About Danger of Visiting Russia for FIFA World Cup

WARSAW (Sputnik) - The Polish Foreign Ministry has warned its citizens about the dangers of traveling to Russia for this summer's FIFA World Cup.

"There is a threat of terrorist attacks in Russia. It can increase due to the FIFA World Cup that will be held from June 14 to July 15. It is impossible to exclude [the possibility of] attacks in the host cities," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, particular caution should be observed at stadiums, fan zones and in public transport.

Poles were also strongly advised not to visit Crimea.

"Poland, like other states, considers Crimea an inalienable part of Ukraine. The illegal annexation of this part of Ukraine makes it impossible to provide Polish citizens with consular assistance there. In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically does not recommend trips to Crimea," the statement said.

READ MORE: UK, Russian Law Enforcement in Contact Over Security at FIFA World Cup — Source

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev Helmets, Drones, Hammers Banned From Russian Press Centers During FIFA World Cup

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 following a referendum, with over 90 percent of the residents voting for the reunification. However, Kiev still considers the peninsula Ukrainian territory. Russian officials have repeatedly pointed out that the reunification took place via a referendum, in line with international law.

Russia will host its first World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The fixtures will be played at 12 stadiums across 11 cities.