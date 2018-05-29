Polish Foreign Ministry Warns About Danger of Visiting Russia for FIFA World Cup

"There is a threat of terrorist attacks in Russia. It can increase due to the FIFA World Cup that will be held from June 14 to July 15. It is impossible to exclude [the possibility of] attacks in the host cities," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, particular caution should be observed at stadiums, fan zones and in public transport.
Poles were also strongly advised not to visit Crimea.
"Poland, like other states, considers Crimea an inalienable part of Ukraine. The illegal annexation of this part of Ukraine makes it impossible to provide Polish citizens with consular assistance there. In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically does not recommend trips to Crimea," the statement said.
Russia will host its first World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The fixtures will be played at 12 stadiums across 11 cities.
