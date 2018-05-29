UK, Russian Law Enforcement in Contact Over Security at FIFA World Cup - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK and Russian law enforcement agencies are in contact over security issues at this summer's FIFA World Cup, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"As for the security at the [FIFA] World Cup, there are channels of communication between the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation and the United Kingdom," the source told journalists.

Previously, Russian officials introduced new measures, which included restrictions of access to controlled areas in and around World Cup facilities, hotels and base camps where the players participating in the tournament will live. There will also be some road closures in the host cities and increased safety measures during public events not connected to the World Cup.

Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums across 11 cities.