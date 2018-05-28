English Football WAG: 'You Won’t See Me Dancing on Tables in Russia' (PHOTOS)

As the FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, footballer’s wives and girlfriends are preparing for their trip to Russia to “support their husbands.”

According to the wife of English football player Jamie Vardy, British wives and girlfriends [WAGs] won’t be seen dancing on tables in Moscow’s nightclubs.

In an interview with Ok magazine, Rebekah Vardy said, “Our group is there for one reason – to support our husbands. It’d be wrong for us to be making headlines.”

A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on May 22, 2018 at 10:27am PDT

She went on to say that the wives and girlfriends represent the country, too.

“You won’t see me dancing on tables or rolling out of nightclubs at 3a.m.,” Vardy added.

She plans to bring all her four children to watch her Leicester City striker husband during the matches.

A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on May 25, 2018 at 12:21am PDT

According to the publication the Daily Star the footballers significant others will be staying in separate hotels from the players.

Some of the hottest England player’s girls that will be coming to Russia are Ruby Mae, Megan Davidson, Jena Frumes and Fern Hawkins.

A post shared by • Ruby Mae • (@rubymae3223) on Apr 30, 2018 at 1:12pm PDT

A post shared by Jena (@jenafrumes) on May 22, 2018 at 10:58am PDT

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15. Matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi.