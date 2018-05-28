English Football WAG: 'You Won’t See Me Dancing on Tables in Russia' (PHOTOS)

According to the wife of English football player Jamie Vardy, British wives and girlfriends [WAGs] won’t be seen dancing on tables in Moscow’s nightclubs.
In an interview with Ok magazine, Rebekah Vardy said, “Our group is there for one reason – to support our husbands. It’d be wrong for us to be making headlines.”
She went on to say that the wives and girlfriends represent the country, too.
“You won’t see me dancing on tables or rolling out of nightclubs at 3a.m.,” Vardy added.
She plans to bring all her four children to watch her Leicester City striker husband during the matches.
According to the publication the Daily Star the footballers significant others will be staying in separate hotels from the players.
Some of the hottest England player’s girls that will be coming to Russia are Ruby Mae, Megan Davidson, Jena Frumes and Fern Hawkins.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15. Matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi.
