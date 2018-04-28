Register
14:49 GMT +328 April 2018
LIVE:
World Cup 2018 Russia
Russian cities. Nizhny Novgorod

Some 130 Direct Flights to Transport Foreign World Cup Fans to Nizhny Novgorod

© Sputnik / Roman Vladimirov
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 10

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Russia) (Sputnik) - About 130 additional direct flights have been scheduled by Nizhny Novgorod’s international airport to bring foreign fans to the city for FIFA World Cup matches this summer, the CEO of the airport said Saturday.

"As of today, about 130 additional flights for fans have been scheduled. They are the fans of all the teams that will play in NN [Nizhny Novgorod]… Our understanding is that this is not the final count," Denis Bukin said.

Bukin said that the airport was ready for the flow of tourists and expressed hope that more flights would be scheduled.

READ MORE: England Soccer Fans Reassured: National Flags Safe to Use at FIFA Cup Games

According to the airport CEO, direct flights will connect the city with Argentina, Croatia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Uruguay. The airport will be linked to the other 10 World Cup host cities during the tournament, Bukin said.

(File) In this file photo taken on January 20, 2015 the vice-president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Marco Polo del Nero, gestures during a press conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil to present the tournament’s sustainability report and provide a comprehensive update on the 2014 FIFA World Cup Football Legacy Project
© AFP 2018 / Nelson ALMEIDA
FIFA Bans Brazilian Football Confederation President for Life Over Corruption
The airport manager added that more flights could be scheduled for the knockout stage.

The Nizhny Novgorod Arena is set to host four group-stage matches, a Round of 16 game and a quarter-final.

The four-group stage games will be Sweden-South Korea on June 18, Argentina-Croatia on June 21, England-Panama on June 24 and Switzerland-Costa Rica on June 27.

Russia will host its first ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. Nizhny Novgorod, located about 260 miles east of the Russian capital, is one of the 11 cities set to host the matches. The others are Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.

Related:

FIFA Bans Brazilian Football Confederation President for Life Over Corruption
New Skittles "Russian Mix" Celebrate FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia
UK Police Call on Football Fans to Avoid Provocations During 2018 FIFA World Cup
Polish Team Halfback Maciej Rybus Tries to Predict FIFA World Cup Outcome
No Racism in Russia, FIFA 2018 Set to Be Great Tournament – Shanghai SIPG Player
Over 164,000 World Cup Tickets Sold on First Day of Last-Minute Sales - FIFA
Eldest Volunteer Helping With 2018 FIFA in Russia Turning 86 – Volunteer Center
US Fans Booked Most FAN IDs for FIFA World Cup in Russia - Russian Ministry
Tags:
flight, 2018 FIFA World Cup, FIFA, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok