Some 130 Direct Flights to Transport Foreign World Cup Fans to Nizhny Novgorod

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (Russia) (Sputnik) - About 130 additional direct flights have been scheduled by Nizhny Novgorod’s international airport to bring foreign fans to the city for FIFA World Cup matches this summer, the CEO of the airport said Saturday.

"As of today, about 130 additional flights for fans have been scheduled. They are the fans of all the teams that will play in NN [Nizhny Novgorod]… Our understanding is that this is not the final count," Denis Bukin said.

Bukin said that the airport was ready for the flow of tourists and expressed hope that more flights would be scheduled.

According to the airport CEO, direct flights will connect the city with Argentina, Croatia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Uruguay. The airport will be linked to the other 10 World Cup host cities during the tournament, Bukin said.

The airport manager added that more flights could be scheduled for the knockout stage.

The Nizhny Novgorod Arena is set to host four group-stage matches, a Round of 16 game and a quarter-final.

The four-group stage games will be Sweden-South Korea on June 18, Argentina-Croatia on June 21, England-Panama on June 24 and Switzerland-Costa Rica on June 27.

Russia will host its first ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. Nizhny Novgorod, located about 260 miles east of the Russian capital, is one of the 11 cities set to host the matches. The others are Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.