Football Fans Are Recommended to Avoid Coming From EU by Land During World Cup

"As we know, many travelers book trips through Poland. I am not sure they have planned the trip very well [in this way]. They should be aware that they should set out in advance, because there will be intensive traffic through the border," Andrei Yermak, the Kaliningrad Region's culture and tourism minister, told reporters.
Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. Matches will take place in a total of 11 cities, namely Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.
