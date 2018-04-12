Morocco to Organize Direct Flights, Mobile Consulate in 2018 World Cup Cities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Moroccan Embassy in Russia will organize direct flights from Casablanca and set up a mobile consulate in the cities where the country's national football team will play during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Moroccan Ambassador to Moscow Abdelkader Lecheheb told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There will be a mobile consulate moving between the cities where the Moroccan team will play," Lecheheb said.

The ambassador also said that Royal Air Maroc, the Moroccan national carrier, would organize daily flights between Casablanca, the largest Moroccan city, and Moscow from June 1. Negotiations are currently underway to set up charter flights from Casablanca to St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, and Kaliningrad, one of the tournament host cities, Lecheheb added.

The diplomat noted that the embassy would provide all necessary assistance to Moroccan citizens, in particular in issues related to organizing trips and booking accommodation.

According to Lecheheb, 5,200 Moroccans have already received their tickets to the championship. He stressed that this figure may increase as the last phase of World Cup ticket sales would begin on April 18.

The Moroccans will face teams from Portugal, Spain, and Iran in Group B at the World Cup that will take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15.