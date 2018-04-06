Register
14:49 GMT +306 April 2018
BREAKING:
World Cup 2018 Russia
World Cup 2018 Russia News

Only 4% of Russian Football Fans Believe National Team Can Win World Cup – Poll

World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 0 0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Only 4 percent of Russians interested in football believe that the country’s national team could win the upcoming FIFA World Cup, a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed Friday.

According to the poll, 17 percent believe the team will get past the group stage, while 14 percent say Russia will not make it to the knockout stage.

Only 9 percent of the respondents believe that Russia can reach the quarter-finals, and 6 percent consider it possible that the team will play in the semi-finals. Another 6 percent think that the team is strong enough to reach the final.

More than 30 percent of the respondents said they were completely uninterested in football.

The official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia at the presentation of a program to train volunteers for the 2017 Confederations Cup Russia and the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, at Moscow's Russian State University of Social Sciences.
© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
Football Fans Book About Half of Free Train Seats to Russia World Cup – Official
At the same time, over 70 percent of Russians are happy about their country hosting the FIFA World Cup this summer, the Public Opinion Foundation's (FOM) poll results showed Friday.

This number has considerably increased since 2014, with 74 percent speaking in favor of the home World Cup as compared to 58 percent in July 2014.

Only 10 percent were against Russia hosting the World Cup, with the number being unchanged since 2014.

Art objects installed on Manezhnaya Square in Moscow ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final Draw
© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
'Russian Football Team Can Strengthen Its Defense' - Saudi Arabia Team Coach
In another poll question, 35 percent of the respondents said that hosting the World Cup will have a positive impact on the Russian economy, while 43 percent think that the tournament will either have no impact on the economy or have a negative effect.

The poll was conducted from March 30 to April 1 among 1,500 respondents, with the margin of error not exceeding 3.6 percent.

Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history. The games are set to take place in a total of 11 cities from June 14 to July 15.

Russia will host the FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The games are scheduled to take place at 12 arenas in a total of 11 cities across the country.

Related:

Australia Not Boycotting 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
Russia to Entertain France in World Cup Warm-Up
UK Has 'No Plans' to Completely Boycott 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia - Johnson
Tags:
survey, poll, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse