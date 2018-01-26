Over 4Mln Tickets to 2018 FIFA Cup in Russia Sold Out During 2nd Sales Phase

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than four million tickets to 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia have been sold since the start of the second sales phase on December 5, FIFA said in a press release on Friday.

"[A total of] 4,021,211 tickets have been requested since the start of the current sales period on 5 December 2017… So far, most of the applications have come from Russia, with fans from Germany, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Poland, Spain, Colombia, USA and Netherlands representing the top ten countries from abroad. Overall, international demand accounts for 45 per cent," the press release read.

The first period of the second phase of ticket sales will finish on January 31 at noon Moscow time (09:00 GMT). The second period will kick off on March 13 and finish on April 3.

READ MORE: Fanzone in Russia's Westernmost City to Accomodate Over 15k FIFA-2018 Fans

A total of 742,760 tickets were sold during the first sales phase, which finished on November 28.

Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history from June 14 to July 15. Games of the tournament will be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd, and Samara.