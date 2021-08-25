Newly-Leaked Video Allegedly Shows US Drone Strike ‘Mistakenly’ Killing Civilians in Afghanistan

The website Connecting Vets has published a leaked video of US drone strikes allegedly in Afghanistan’s Helmand province that reportedly dates back to 2019. The footage could not be immediately verified.
According to Connecting Vets, the strikes were conducted by a drone operator who admitted to killing two innocent Afghan civilians and a child by mistake.
US drone pilot leaks footage of his kills and reveals how he once accidentally killed a child and two adults in Afghanistan after aggressive expansion of remote killings under Trump
As for the footage, it allegedly shows three civilians walking in a line before a strike by an apparent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).
“My productivity today was derailed. We killed two innocent men and a charger [military slang for a child]”, the news outlet cited the UAV operator as acknowledging.
“The drone strikes were punitive. Killing for the sake of killing. It's nihilistic, there is no point. It was clear that we were not making a difference”, they allegedly argued.
The purported revelations come amid the ongoing withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, where the Taliban* seized power on 15 August after the militant group entered Kabul without a fight following a months-long offensive.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
