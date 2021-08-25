Newly-Leaked Video Allegedly Shows US Drone Strike ‘Mistakenly’ Killing Civilians in Afghanistan

In late 2020, an American study claimed that the number of Afghan civilians killed in air strikes conducted by the US and its allies had increased by 330% since 2017.

The website Connecting Vets has published a leaked video of US drone strikes allegedly in Afghanistan’s Helmand province that reportedly dates back to 2019. The footage could not be immediately verified.

According to Connecting Vets, the strikes were conducted by a drone operator who admitted to killing two innocent Afghan civilians and a child by mistake.

V

US drone pilot leaks footage of his kills and reveals how he once accidentally killed a child and two adults in Afghanistan after aggressive expansion of remote killings under Trump

======https://t.co/rdKlXZDedN pic.twitter.com/JhhDAmq2sn — Επικαιρότητα - V - News (@triantafyllidi2) August 25, 2021

As for the footage, it allegedly shows three civilians walking in a line before a strike by an apparent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

“My productivity today was derailed. We killed two innocent men and a charger [military slang for a child]”, the news outlet cited the UAV operator as acknowledging.

Connecting Vets also referred to other drone operators who insisted that the drone strikes carried out by Task Force South West made no sense, given that the US Marines had given up on Helmand.

“The drone strikes were punitive. Killing for the sake of killing. It's nihilistic, there is no point. It was clear that we were not making a difference”, they allegedly argued.

The purported revelations come amid the ongoing withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, where the Taliban* seized power on 15 August after the militant group entered Kabul without a fight following a months-long offensive.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.