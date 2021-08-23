China Slams US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 as Groundless, Violating International Law

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has criticised the US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 as being "groundless" actions that violate international law.
The statement echoes that of Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, who said "the unilateral actions of the Americans against the [Nord Stream 2] project violate international law and contradict the principle of free-market relations".
"From the very beginning, Washington strove to prevent the development of normal energy cooperation between Russia and Europe", Antonov said, adding that the sanctions are "nothing more than an attempt to gain a competitive advantage for its [US] fuel and technology suppliers".
The ambassador also stressed that "today's anti-Russian attacks demonstrate Washington's lack of will to implement the important understandings that were reached between the presidents of the two countries at the June summit in Geneva".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)