Register
13:25 GMT22 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore August 22, 2021

    Kamala Harris to Visit Vietnam Amid Afghanistan Chaos, Comparisons to Fall of Saigon

    © REUTERS / CAROLINE CHIA
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    106
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083683744_0:0:3068:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_c8dc5b7b99d209e728b8621ca02153ac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108221083683913-kamala-harris-to-visit-vietnam-amid-afghanistan-chaos-comparisons-to-fall-of-saigon/

    Late last month, White House chief spokeswoman Symone Sanders stated that Kamala Harris' Southeast Asia tour, including her visits to Singapore and Vietnam, aims to "strengthen relationships and expand economic support".

    Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan greeted US Vice President Kamala Harris upon her arrival in the city-state on Sunday, as part of her tour of Southeast Asia.

    The tour, which the White House says is aimed at deepening the nation's "engagement" in the region, will see Harris visit Vietnam's capital Hanoi early next week, among other stopovers.

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his delegation, as she arrived at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore August 22, 2021
    © REUTERS / CAROLINE CHIA
    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his delegation, as she arrived at Paya Lebar Air Base in Singapore August 22, 2021

    The Washington Post earlier reported that the VP had no plans to cancel the Vietnam trip, despite the latter coming against the backdrop of the political turmoil in Afghanistan, where the US-backed government collapsed following the Taliban's* rapid offensive, and which culminated in the militant group capturing the capital Kabul.

    Some were quick to draw parallels between the current situation in Afghanistan and events related to the capture of Saigon, the capital of South Vietnam, by the Southeast Asian country's People's Army on 30 April 1975.

    People clamber into the US embassy compound during the fall of Saigon in 1975
    © AP Photo / NEAL ULEVICH
    Blinken Says 'This Is Not Saigon' But Comparison Between Afghanistan and Vietnam are Inevitable
    The development marked the end of the Vietnam War (1955-1975), a military conflict between North Vietnam, supported by China and the Soviet Union, and South Vietnam, backed by the US and its allies.

    American troops left South Vietnam in 1973, and two years later they announced its fall, with Saigon subsequently renamed Ho Chi Minh City. The fall of Saigon significantly tarnished the country's image as global power in the 1970s, after scenes of scores of Americans and Vietnamese allies being airlifted out of the city grabbed headlines across the globe.

    Referring to the US troop exit from Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, however, rejected any comparisons to the American military's pullout from Vietnam.

    "This is manifestly not Saigon. We went into Afghanistan 20 years ago with one mission in mind, and that was to deal with the people who attacked us on 9/11, and that mission has been successful", Blinken told ABC News late last week.

    The so-called "Saigon moment" regarding events in Afghanistan became a catchy phrase after US President Joe Biden stated last month that the Afghan Army could handle the Taliban.

    "The Taliban is not the North Vietnamese army. They're not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There's going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of the embassy of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable", POTUS claimed in July.

    On 15 August, Taliban militants entered Kabul without a fight, in what apparently upset US intelligence officials who suggested earlier this month that the insurgents may seize the Afghan capital within 90 days.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on Evacuation of US Citizens From Afghanistan
    ‘It’s Not True’: Biden Denies Afghanistan Will Mirror Taliban Rule Prior to 2001 US Invasion
    US Facing Great Humiliation Because of Afghanistan, Trump Tells Alabama Rally
    Neocons and Ex-CIA Operatives Warn US Should Brace For 9/11-Style Attacks After Fall of Afghanistan
    Tags:
    US, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Taliban, visit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse