Register
14:00 GMT20 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Taliban fighters in Kabul, Afghanistan, 16 August 2021

    Taliban Establishes Contact With All-India Muslim Personal Law Board After It Praises Kabul Takeover

    © Sputnik / Stringer
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083635535_0:25:3020:1723_1200x675_80_0_0_fbf18922be42eb98db429252231db996.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108201083669700-taliban-establishes-contact-with-all-india-muslim-personal-law-board-after-it-praises-kabul/

    Officially, India rejects that it is in touch with the Taliban*. "[...] We are looking at the evolving situation in Kabul as the Taliban and its representatives have come to Kabul and I think we need to take it from there,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said this week, when asked if Delhi was in touch with the Taliban.

    A Taliban official on Wednesday lauded the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) after one of its members praised the insurgent outfit for the takeover of Kabul in a video statement.

    "Our leadership is very happy with this video. We stand with our Indian Muslim brothers," Syed Azeem Agha, a spokesperson for the Taliban's 'Commission of Indigent, Orphans and the Disabled', told Sputnik on Friday.

    Congratulation Message From Khalilur Rahman Sajjad Nomani| Renowned Islamic Scholar of India|
    © Photo : YouTube/ Millat Times
    'We Salute You': Indian Muslim Law Board Secretary Praises Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan
    The Taliban official said that he first saw the video on social media and was soon in touch with the AIMPLB. Agha claims that the Taliban now “regularly” communicates with the Indian group’s members.

    The AIMPLB describes itself as a leading voice representing the opinion of India’s 200 million Muslims. It also claims to be a “protector” of Sharia in India, as instituted under the Muslim Personal Law Application Act of 1937.

    In a widely circulated video this week, AIMPLB member Maulana Sajjad Nomani heaped praise on the Taliban for defeating the “world’s strongest force” despite being short of funds and weapons.

    “The Hindi Muslim salutes you,” Nomani stated in the video.

    “Success against an oppressor doesn’t only depend on having advanced weapons and other military technology. It depends on the willingness to sacrifice,” the Indian Muslim leader said.

    The video triggered a strong backlash in the South Asian nation, prompting a clarification from the AIMPLB, which disowned Nomani’s comments on Afghanistan’s security situation.

    Farzaneh A
    © Sputnik / Deexa Khanduri
    'Taliban Issued Warrant to Hang Me': Woman Who Fled Afghanistan for India Shares Her Experience
    Besides Nomani, a federal lawmaker from the regional Samajwadi Party has also backed the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

    Shafiqur Rahman Burq, an MP from India’s most populous Uttar Pradesh state, said on Monday that the “Taliban wants Afghanistan to be free and run their own country”.

    Burq’s remarks drew sharp reaction from Yogi Adityanath, the influential state chief and one of the tallest leaders in India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    "People are supporting the Taliban. Look at the kind of barbarism being meted out to women there, to children in Afghanistan. Yet some people are shamelessly supporting the Taliban. These people should be exposed before society," Adityanath said during a speech in the state parliament this week.

    * The Taliban is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries

    Related:

    'Sedition': Congress Lawmaker Seeks Explanation from Modi Gov't Over Reports of India-Taliban Talks
    ‘Politically-Motivated Ambitions’: Taliban Accuses India of Trying to 'Spoil' Intra-Afghan Talks
    'Taliban Issued Warrant to Hang Me': Woman Who Fled Afghanistan for India Shares Her Experience
    Tags:
    Taliban, India, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse