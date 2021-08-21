Register
14:20 GMT21 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Joe Biden answers questions from members of the media as he speaks about the evacuation of American citizens, their families, SIV applicants and vulnerable Afghans in the East Room of the White House, Friday, 20 August 2021, in Washington.

    ‘We Got All Kinds of Cables’: Watch Biden Clash With Journo Over Memo Warning Kabul Could Crumble

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/15/1083678420_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_3a834e58cf306a3f0a2eeeee289f6d1a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108211083678450-we-got-all-kinds-of-cables-watch-biden-clash-with-journo-over-memo-warning-kabul-could-crumble/

    Officials in the White House, the State Department and the Pentagon have been in damage control mode all week long in the wake of the sudden and dramatic collapse of the Afghan government and Kabul’s capture by the Taliban on Sunday.

    Joe Biden had a tense exchange with a Bloomberg reporter on Friday during one of the president’s rare press conferences, dismissing recent media revelations that Secretary of State Antony Blinken received a memo back in July warning that the Taliban could capture Kabul much more quickly than initially anticipated.

    “We got all kinds of cables, all kinds of advice, if you notice. It ranged from this group saying - they didn’t say it’d fall when it would fall, when it did fall, but saying that it would fall, to others saying it wouldn’t happen for a long time and that they’d be able to sustain themselves through the end of the year,” Biden said, flanked by Secretary Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris.

    “I made the decision. The buck stops with me. I took the consensus opinion. The consensus opinion was that in fact, it would not occur, if it occurred, until later in the year. So it was my decision,” Biden added.

    The cable referred to by Biden was sent on 13 July, and penned by 23 staffers from the US Embassy in Kabul. According to the Wall Street Journal, which revealed details about the memo on Thursday, in addition to warning Washington that the Afghan security forces were at risk of collapsing, the cable also offered advice on ways to alleviate the crisis and accelerate the evacuation of US nationals and Afghans who had assisted US forces during their 19+ year occupation.

    The memo predicted that Kabul might fall not long after the US’s 31 August troop withdrawal deadline, overshooting the date it actually fell (15 August) by two weeks, with American forces still in the country.

    FILE PHOTO: A Taliban fighter holding an M16 assault rifle stands outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan, 16 August 2021.
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Will US-Made Arms be Kept by the Taliban or Make Their Way to Bazaars, Daesh & Al-Qaeda Terrorists?
    The WSJ suggested that the memo represented “the clearest evidence yet that the administration had been warned by its own officials on the ground that the Taliban’s advance was imminent and Afghanistan’s military may be unable to stop it.”

    Blinken was said to have confirmed reading the cable, and to have “welcomed” the diplomats’ “feedback” on US contingency planning.

    At the time  that the cable was sent, US officials including President Biden, Secretary Blinken, and spokespersons at the White House and the Pentagon were presenting confident public appraisals on the Afghan government’s chances against the Taliban, repeatedly emphasizing that the Afghan National Army numbered 300,000 strong, was equipped and trained to NATO standards, and had an air force. The Taliban, according to US estimates, had only 75,000 fighters in its ranks.

    The Taliban began a series of offensives against government forces shortly after the US announced in April that it planned to withdraw from the country by the 20th anniversary of 9/11 (the deadline was later moved up to 31 August). During the first three months of the withdrawal, Washington and Kabul dismissed the significance of Taliban advances, pointing out that the Afghan government maintained control of all of the country’s urban areas, including all 34 of its provincial capitals, as well as major roads and border crossings. It wasn’t until 5 August that the militants captured their first city, and ten days later Kabul fell and the government fled. The rapid pace of the collapse appeared to have surprised both US officials and the international community at large. For comparison, the pro-Moscow Afghan government left behind in 1989 after Soviet forces withdrew managed to hold out for over three years, and was toppled by the Taliban only in the spring of 1992, after Russian President Boris Yeltsin cut off fuel sales to Kabul.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse