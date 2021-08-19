US Diplomats in Confidential Cable Warned Blinken in July Kabul May Collapse - Reports

The July 13 internal memo warned about the fast capture by the Taliban* and the subsequent collapse of Afghan security forces, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Thursday citing US official and a person familiar with the cable.
The diplomats also outlined recommendations on ways to both alleviate the crisis and accelerate an evacuation, according to the newspaper.
Meanwhile, the Taliban said on Thursday that they expect international recognition and seeks to develop friendly relations with all countries, including the United States.
The Trump administration signed a deal in February 2020 that requires the US to withdraw all forces in exchange for counterterrorism assurances. The pullout was initially set for May 1, 2021, but the Biden administration delayed the withdrawal deadline until August 31.
On Sunday, the Taliban terror group completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described would be a bloodshed. Numerous countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia
