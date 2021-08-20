Register
11:00 GMT20 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A squadron of U.S. made F16, right, and Taiwanese-made IDF, left, fly in formation as they drop flares during the Han Kuang 19 exercise, a combined live-fire drill in Lotung, 120 kilometers east of Taipei Thursday, Sept. 4, 2003

    White House in Damage Control Mode After Biden Says US Would ‘Respond’ to Chinese Invasion of Taiwan

    © AP Photo / JEROME FAVRE
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/14/1083669060_0:0:2000:1126_1200x675_80_0_0_02a7a8e51a4ce06c6d0d86490215c840.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108201083669119-white-house-in-damage-control-mode-after-biden-says-us-would-respond-to-chinese-invasion-of-taiwan/

    Chinese state media has accused the US president of “spitting” “empty, reckless words” on the Taiwan issue after he implied that Washington would defend the island if it were attacked by Beijing. The People’s Republic sees Taiwan as an integral part of its territory that’s destined to reunite with the mainland one day.

    The White House entered damage control mode Thursday following an interview with President Joe Biden in which he implied that the US would not back away from a hypothetical defence of Taiwan like it had in Afghanistan against the Taliban.

    “There’s a fundamental difference between – between Taiwan, South Korea, NATO [and Afghanistan],” Biden said, speaking to ABC News on Thursday. “We are in a situation where they are in – entities we’ve made agreements with based on not a civil war they’re having on that island or in South Korea, but on an agreement where they have a unity government, that, in fact, is trying to keep bad guys from doin’ bad things to them.”

    “We have made – kept every commitment. We made a sacred commitment to Article Five that if in fact anyone were to invade or take action against our NATO allies, we would respond. Same with Japan, same with South Korea, same with – Taiwan,” Biden stressed.

    A senior Biden administration backed away from Biden’s comments, saying that the US position on Taiwan remains unchanged, and that Washington will continue to adhere to the position of “strategic ambiguity” on relations with the island.

    US “policy with regard to Taiwan has not changed,” the official told Reuters, in reference to the US policy of maintaining only unofficial Washington-Taipei ties since after the US switched to recognizing the People’s Republic as the one true China in 1979.

    Chinese media blasted Biden over his comments, with the Global Times newspaper issuing an unsigned editorial accusing the president of “empty, reckless words” on Taiwan in the wake of US “embarrassment” in Afghanistan.

    “Stuttering when speaking on the Taiwan question, Biden was like a dotard, and we doubt if he knew exactly what he was talking about. No senior officials in office in the US have made remarks as what Biden said. Biden lost face because of the Afghanistan situation…He was so eager and embarrassed to save face for himself that he talked recklessly, without thinking,” Global Times suggested.

    The newspaper warned that if the Biden administration did not back away from the president’s claims “by shifting from ‘strategic ambiguity’ to making a clear statement of its defence of Taiwan, then it will have to prepare for much greater storms in the Straits.” The paper warned that China would “never accept Biden’s threat,” and pointed to the country’s “strong military capabilities and national resolution” when it comes to the Taiwan question.

    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency and taken Friday, May 11, 2018, two Su-35 fighter jets and a H-6K bomber from the People's Liberation Army air force fly in formation during patrol that included the Luzon Straits also known as Bashi Straits near Taiwan
    © AP Photo / Han Chao
    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency and taken Friday, May 11, 2018, two Su-35 fighter jets and a H-6K bomber from the People's Liberation Army air force fly in formation during patrol that included the Luzon Straits also known as Bashi Straits near Taiwan

    The article went on to give its traditional warning to Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party “secessionists,” asking them not to “swim in the sputum that Biden carelessly spits out. The US won’t ‘defend’ Taiwan; what it wants to do is encourage the island to confront the mainland and use Taiwan to contain the mainland’s development,” the editorial suggested.

    Taiwan Tensions

    China-US tensions over Taiwan ramped up almost immediately after Biden’s inauguration in January, with Washington inviting Taipei’s de facto ambassador to the US to the ceremony for the first time in decades. Tensions have been exacerbated in the months since amid Washington’s continued ‘freedom of navigation’ deployments through the Taiwan Straits, which China has responded to by flying dozens of military aircraft through the region. Beijing has demanded that the US “abide by the one-China principle” and cease its “provocative” arms sales to Taiwan. Last week, Chinese media also warned the US not to invite Taiwan to its upcoming December “Summit for Democracy,” saying such an invitation would similarly be a violation of the One China principle.

    Tensions over Taiwan were ramped up further earlier this week after Republican Senator John Cornyn tweeted, and then deleted, a tweet appearing to suggest that the US has 30,000 troops stationed on Taiwan. The Global Times demanded an immediate explanation from US and Taiwanese authorities over these figures, and warned that “if it is true” that the US has troops in Taiwan, whether it be 30,000 or any other number, the Chinese military would “immediately launch a war to eliminate and expel the US soldiers.”

    Soldiers from Taiwan's special forces exit from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during the annual Han Kuang exercises on the outlying Penghu Island, Taiwan, Thursday, May 25, 2017
    © AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
    'US Declaring War on China': Experts Shocked as Senator Says '30,000 American Troops Are in Taiwan'
    Cornyn is a member of the US Senate’s select committee on intelligence, and should theoretically have access to the real troop numbers that the US has deployed around the world.

    Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China, officially severed ties with the mainland in 1949, in the immediate aftermath of the Chinese Civil War, in which Mao Zedong’s communist forces defeated the Kuomintang nationalists and the latter fled to the island. Beijing and Taipei began improving economic and informal diplomatic ties in the 1980s and 1990s, with a view to the eventual peaceful reunification along the ‘One China – Two Systems’ model applied to Hong Kong. In a twist of historic irony, the Kuomintang, which fought the communists in a brutal civil war spanning three decades, favours such reunification, while Taiwan’s current ruling party – the center-liberal left Democratic Progressives, are opposed to such a scenario. Current Chinese President Xi Jinping has made Taiwan reunification a central plank of his government’s agenda.

    Related:

    Chinese Army Says Conducting Military Drills Near Taiwan in Response to US, Taipei Actions
    China Foreign Ministry Urges US to Stop Official Contacts With Taiwan and Cease Arms Sales
    China Warns US over Taiwan; Afghan President Flees with Chopper Full of Cash
    Does Afghanistan's Fate Await Ukraine and Taiwan?
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse