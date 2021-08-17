Register
    Soldiers from Taiwan's special forces exit from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during the annual Han Kuang exercises on the outlying Penghu Island, Taiwan, Thursday, May 25, 2017

    'US Declaring War on China': Experts Shocked as Senator Reveals 30,000 American Troops Are in Taiwan

    A senior US senator, also a member of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on his social media revealed that the US has 30,000 soldiers stationed in China's Taiwan island.

    Chinese experts said if this is true, it is a military invasion and occupation of China's Taiwan and equivalent to the US declaring war on China. 

    If the tweet is correct, China could immediately activate Anti-Secession Law to destroy and expel US troops in Taiwan and reunify Taiwan militarily, experts noted.

    In the tweet, Senator John Cornyn listed the number of US troops stationed in South Korea, Germany, Japan, China's Taiwan and on the African continent to show how the number of US soldiers has dwindled in Afghanistan. But in the process, Cornyn revealed the shocking news that there are 30,000 US troops on China's Taiwan island.

    His tweet raised a wave of doubts among netizens with many commenting below his tweet: "how come the US still has troops in Taiwan," "so the US army has a secret division in Taiwan," "Cornyn must have mistaken the number," and "this should have been before 1979". 

    As a senior senator from Texas, who was once a Republican Senate Majority Whip for the 114th and 115th Congresses, and now a member of US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Cornyn should be aware of the US government's military intelligence. 

    Thus, the possibility that the US is hiding 30,000 troops in China's Taiwan island cannot be ruled out, and there is a probability the secret was accidentally spilt out by this senior US politician, Chinese observers said. As we know, the US has maintained military communications with China's Taiwan including weapon sales and military training. 

    Despite the controversy and continuous comments under his tweet, Cornyn did not make any corrections and hasn't deleted his tweet as of press time. 

    A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during an stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, U.S., January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo
    © REUTERS / Stephen Lam
    A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during an stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, U.S., January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

    The Taiwan island "defence department" made a low-key denial on Tuesday, saying it is wrong and it would not comment on it, Taiwan-based media outlet SETN.com reported.

    China and the US established diplomatic relations in 1979 on the condition of the US ceasing official relations with the island and withdrawing all US Army from the island. Secretly hiding 30,000 troops in Taiwan island would seriously violate the Sino-US diplomatic agreement, seriously violate international law, and even the domestic law of the US, a Chinese expert specializing on the Taiwan question told the Global Times on condition of anonymity.

    "I would choose not to believe this is the real case", Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Tuesday. If the US really secretly stations 30,000 soldiers in China's Taiwan island, the US as an external force is interfering with China's internal affairs which violates China's Anti-Secession Law. This would touch off a military conflict between the two countries, Song said. 

    China firmly opposes any US military personnel's involvement in Taiwan affairs, or US soldiers setting foot on the island or launching any kind of military cooperation with the army of Taiwan island, Song said.  

    Taiwanese troops conduct military drills in January 2021 in Hsinchu County, northern Taiwan
    © AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying
    Taiwanese troops conduct military drills in January 2021

    Some observers said if this is true, it's tantamount to a military invasion and occupation of China's Taiwan, and an act of declaring war on China. They have urged the US government and the Taiwan authorities to clarify Cornyn's tweet.

    If the US really has troops stationed in Taiwan - even if the number is small - it would be a serious matter that has broken the bottom line. Those US troops must withdraw immediately and unconditionally, and the US government and Taiwan authorities must publicly apologize for this, observers noted.

    This article was originally published by the Global Times

    US, China, Taiwan, US troops, John Cornyn
