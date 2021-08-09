Register
06:02 GMT09 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British soldier Lieutenant-Colonel Nick Lock (2L) gathers his soldiers of the 1st Batallion of the Royal Welsh before a patrol in the streets of Showal in Nad-e-Ali district, Southern Afghanistan, in Helmand Province on February 25, 2010

    UK Defence Secretary Slams 'Rotten' US-Taliban Deal, Says NATO Shunned Calls to Stay in Afghanistan

    © AFP 2021 / THOMAS COEX
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083560491_0:0:2968:1670_1200x675_80_0_0_fabab7cad480d9ccbdf5139de7121b39.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108091083560436-uk-defence-secretary-slams-rotten-us-taliban-deal-says-nato-shunned-calls-to-stay-in-afghanistan/

    Violence in Afghanistan has been on the rise since American and NATO troops began to withdraw from the country over the past several months, in sync with an agreement reached between the Taliban and the US in Doha in February 2020.

    UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has claimed that "nearly all of" NATO's member states "were not interested" in Britain's call to stay on in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal from the country.

    "We tried a number of like-minded nations. Some said they were keen, but their parliaments weren't. It became apparent pretty quickly that without the United States as the framework nation it had been, these options were closed off", Wallace told the Daily Mail on Sunday.

    He said the UK government was "saddened […] about all the blood and treasure that had been spent, that this was how it was ending [in Afghanistan]".

    Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

    The defence secretary added that the possibility of the UK unilaterally "putting a force" in Afghanistan "was not viable" because "we [Britain] would have had to take ourselves out of a lot of other places around the world".

    Wallace also slammed what he described as a "rotten deal" in reference to the agreement concluded between then-US President Donald Trump and the Taliban* last year that stipulated the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan within 14 months, among other things.

    British soldier Lieutenant-Colonel Nick Lock (2L) gathers his soldiers of the 1st Batallion of the Royal Welsh before a patrol in the streets of Showal in Nad-e-Ali district, Southern Afghanistan, in Helmand Province on February 25, 2010
    © AFP 2021 / THOMAS COEX
    British soldier Lieutenant-Colonel Nick Lock (2L) gathers his soldiers of the 1st Batallion of the Royal Welsh before a patrol in the streets of Showal in Nad-e-Ali district, Southern Afghanistan, in Helmand Province on February 25, 2010
    "It saddens me that the deal picked apart a lot of what had been achieved in Afghanistan over 20 years. We'll probably be back in ten or 20 years. But acting now is not possible. The damage was done with the deal", the defence secretary argued.

    Referring to the NATO pullout, Wallace asserted that "again the West has been exposed as thinking you fix problems, not manage problems".

    UK General Slams British Troop Exit From Afghanistan as 'Strategic Mistake'

    Wallace was echoed by General Richard Barrons, the former head of Britain's Joint Forces Command, who dubbed the current exit from Afghanistan "a strategic mistake".

    "I don't believe it's in our own interest - in making that decision to leave we've not only, I think, sold the future of Afghanistan into a very difficult place, we've also sent a really unfortunate message to the West's allies in the Gulf and Africa and Asia", Barrons said in an interview with the BBC on Sunday.

    The general insisted that the pullout suggests "we don't have the stomach to see these things through and we would rather leave than ensure that a humanitarian or political crisis doesn't occur".

    In this picture taken on August 1, 2021, Afghan National Army commando forces walk along a road amid ongoing fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in the Enjil district of Herat province
    © AFP 2021 / HOSHANG HASHIMI
    In this picture taken on August 1, 2021, Afghan National Army commando forces walk along a road amid ongoing fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces in the Enjil district of Herat province
    Barrons also warned of possible far-reaching consequences from the withdrawal, saying, "we will run the risk of terrorist entities re-establishing in Afghanistan to bring harm in Europe and elsewhere, so I think this is a very poor strategic outcome".

    The remarks come as The New York Times cited unnamed sources as saying that US President Joe Biden was informed on Sunday about the Taliban's ongoing offensive in Afghanistan and the seizure of several regional centres, but the troop pullout plan remains unchanged.

    According to the sources, Biden and his advisers did not intend to change their plans to withdraw US servicemen from Afghanistan by the end of August, while the Pentagon is ready to provide Afghan authorities with the necessary resources amid the troop pullout.

    Spc. Nathaniel Free
    US B-52 Bombers Strike Taliban Targets in Northern Afghanistan
    In a separate development on Sunday, the Afghan Defence Ministry rejected the Taliban's statement that militants from the terrorist group had gained control over the provinces of Kunduz and Sar-e Pol as a result of heavy fighting in the area.

    Last week, the Taliban announced they had seized the capital of Nimruz Province, the first provincial centre the terrorist movement has captured since 2016.

    The standoff between the Afghan government and the Taliban has flared up amid the pullout of international forces from the war-torn country. The terrorist group has ramped up their advances, causing great concern among the international community.

    *Taliban, a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other nations.

     

     

     

     

    Related:

    UK to Cut Troops in Afghanistan After US Drawdown, Defence Minister Says
    UK to Withdraw All Its Troops from Afghanistan Amid US Pullout, Report Says
    UK Army's Armored Vehicles in Afghanistan Break Down Over Heat - Reports
    UK Sends 100 Troops to Support NATO Mission in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    Britain, US, NATO, Ben Wallace, troops, withdrawal, Taliban, violence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Sayonara, Tokyo: Emotional Closing Ceremony of 2020 Summer Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse