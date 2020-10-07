Trump Says All US Troops in Afghanistan Will Be 'Home By Christmas'

Trump took to social media Wednesday evening to announce that despite recent news, the American people should expect a December 25 return of the "small remaining number" of US troops deployed to Afghanistan.
We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020
Earlier Wednesday, White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien claimed that there'd only be a substantial decrease in deployed troops by early 2021.
"When President Trump took office, there were over 10,000 American troops in Afghanistan. As of today there are under 5,000, and that will go to 2,500 by early next year,” he told attendees of an event at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
O'Brien highlighted "Americans need to come home" while stressing that "Afghans themselves are going to have to work out an accord, a peace agreement," with the Taliban.
