5 Food Producers Qualified to Place Products in REC Pavilions in China, Egypt, UAE

On 30 July, the Expert Commission of the Russian Export Centre (part of the VEB.RF state development corporation) selected five companies to exhibit products in permanent demonstration and tasting pavilions in China, the United Arab Emirates, and a pavilion in Egypt, scheduled to open in the second half of 2021.

At the eighth meeting in 2021, members of the commission considered six applications from five companies, including: three to promote their products in the PRC, two in the UAE, and one in Egypt. The companies produce a variety of products: fruit marshmallows, snacks, sunflower seeds, breakfast cereals, confectioneries, and premium quality black caviar.

The Expert Commission approved all six applications and the companies' products will be showcased in the REC's tasting pavilions:

1. Eikon Food LLC under the brand name "Babushka Znaet" ("Granny Knows") will present its marshmallow in a pavilion in China;

2. Russian Caviar House Group (Production Enterprise RTF "Diana" LLC) will place sturgeon caviar in a pavilion in the UAE;

3. The BELOGORIE confectionery will send its flour confectionery products to pavilions in the UAE and the PRC;

4. IE Pritvorov N.A. under the brand name "Vkusniashkin Mir" ("Yummy World") will present ready-made breakfasts – pads with filling – in a pavilion in China;

5. Solomon Trade LLC will present snacks – roasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds, peanuts, and natural roasted candied nuts – in a pavilion in Egypt.

"The face-to-face presentation of your product is one of the most effective tools of modern marketing. Tasting exhibitions allow Russian producers to promote themselves, show their best products to foreign consumers and importers, and meet entrepreneurs from other countries. The main task when selecting products is to take into account the peculiarities of food consumption culture in the declared markets, so that product placement will bring exporters maximum results and new contracts", said Alexei Solodov, vice president of the Russian Export Centre JSC.

List of countries with permanent demonstration and tasting pavilions for agricultural products:

People's Republic of China, Shanghai

United Arab Emirates, Dubai

Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City

Arab Republic of Egypt, Cairo (New Cairo)

Key advantages for Russian companies placing products in pavilions:

free-to-use pavilion infrastructure (space, equipment, pavilion maintenance, stands, and other equipment);

REC's assistance in the promotion and marketing support of the pavilions;

REC's assistance in seeking potential product buyers;

REC's assistance with promo-actions within the pavilion.

