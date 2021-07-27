Register
09:06 GMT27 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Construction work takes place, at the site of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam near Assosa, Ethiopia

    Egypt, Sudan Politicising Renaissance Dam Construction, Ethiopian Diplomat Says

    © AP Photo / Elias Asmare
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107724/12/1077241218_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_11a42ba524f9b13fd6304ce3b75fe50b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202107271083468891-egypt-sudan-politicising-renaissance-dam-construction-ethiopian-diplomat-says/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Primary generation of electricity with two turbines of the Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia may start in two or three months, and the country does not plan to suspend dam construction because of Sudan's possible complaint with the United Nations, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu said in an interview with Sputnik.

    "The construction of the dam is going quick, it is now 81% completed, and the second [stage of] dam filling is also successfully completed. Now there are other activities currently [being carried out] at the site. After two or three months, the dam will start electric generation with two turbines ... [Other] turbines will start next year. And the dam will be completed as planned in 2023," Tegenu said.

    The Blue Nile River is seen as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam reservoir fills near the Ethiopia-Sudan border, in this broad spectral image taken November 6, 2020
    © REUTERS / NASA
    Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: 'All Options Open', Egypt Warns After Another Collapse in Talks
    Ethiopia will continue dam construction in line with the Declaration of Principles, which the three countries' leaders signed in 2015 in Khartoum, regardless of Sudan's statements, the ambassador assured. The actions of Sudan and Egypt run counter to the spirit of the EU-assisted trilateral negotiations, the diplomat stressed.

    "I don't think they can impact the process of the dam construction because the dam is, as I already told you, 81% complete, with about 19% remaining that will be a very simple part of the job," Tegenu concluded.

    Egypt, Sudan Politicising Renaissance Dam Construction

    Egypt and Sudan are politicising the issue of the Renaissance Dam's construction on the Blue Nile and are trying to get other countries involved just to solve their internal problems, while the dam in fact carries no environmental risks, Tegenu added.

    "There is no single drop of water reduction for the downstream countries. Egypt and Sudan internationalise and politicise the dam to solve their internal affairs. The dam has no significant harm [for Egypt and Sudan]," Tegenu said.

    The dam is designed in a way to prevent damage for the downstream countries and to secure a "win-win, equitable" utilisation of resources, the ambassador emphasised.

    "There is no reason for the two countries [to be] standing against the dam. Simply, to tackle their internal affairs, they use the dam aspect. They are trying to politicise the dam issue, the dam issue is purely technical. If there are technical issues, engineers could discuss and settle the issues. In this case, we see no technical issues," Tegenu added.

    Ethiopia Wants Second Russia-Africa Summit to Be Held in Addis Ababa

    Ethiopia insists that the second Russia-Africa Summit should be held in its capital of Addis Ababa, since this is the most suitable venue, Tegenu said in the interview.

    "In October 2019, our Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali participated in the Sochi summit and proposed to conduct this second Africa-Russia Summit in Addis Ababa, he invited delegations members to come in 2022 to participate in this summit in Addis Ababa. So, we insist that this summit has to be held in Addis Ababa," Tegenu said.

    "We have a lot of experience to host such kinds of conferences and forums. Addis Ababa is the capital city of Africa, the headquarters of the AU [African Union] is in Addis Ababa. So, there is no reason to conduct this forum [anywhere] rather than Addis Ababa," Tegenu added.

    Ethiopia has already discussed this with Russian authorities and is waiting for a response, the diplomat specified.

    "Another important thing here, Ethiopian Airlines are connecting all Africans together. [There are flights to Moscow] four times a week. So, when I say we have good facilities, it includes the flights," Tegenu concluded.

    The first Russia-Africa Summit was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019. The event, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, drew over 6,000 representatives of 104 countries, including the leaders of over 40 African nations.

    Tags:
    United Nations, Egypt, Grand Renaissance Dam, Ethiopia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse