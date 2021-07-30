Register
13:02 GMT30 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    NSA former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden

    'Why Not?' Blinken Becomes Butt of Snowden's Sarcasm for Slamming China 'Intimidating Journalists'

    © AFP 2021 / Frederick Florin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202107301083490532-why-not-blinken-becomes-butt-of-snowdens-sarcasm-for-slamming-china-intimidating-journalists/

    Edward Snowden, a former computer intelligence consultant from the US, blew the lid off several global surveillance programmes that raised questions over individual privacy in 2013. Since then, he has been targeted by the US authorities and has been vocal against the use of advanced spyware, like Pegasus, for state-sponsored surveillance.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken became a target of sarcasm after he raised concern on Friday over the "increasing trend of surveillance, harassment and intimidation of foreign journalists in China". Edward Snowden, who is known to be at the receiving end of US pressure for leaking sensitive information on NSA surveillance programmes, took to Twitter to question Blinken over his silence on the Pegasus snooping scandal involving the US' "close partners in Israel".

    Blinken's comments followed a statement by the US State Department that said "Beijing claims to welcome foreign media and support their work but in reality, its 'harsh rhetoric' toward any news it perceives to be critical of Chinese policies, has provoked negative public sentiment leading to tense, in-person confrontations and harassment, including online verbal abuse and death threats of journalists simply doing their jobs".

    "Foreign journalists are increasingly refused visas to enter or remain in the PRC, severely limiting the quantity and quality of independent reporting on important issues. We call on the PRC to act as a responsible nation hoping to welcome foreign media and the world for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games", the US State Department said. 

    The censure from the US came after correspondents of several international media outlets were reportedly heckled on the streets of Henan province while covering floods. Recently, Chinese state media hit out at foreign news outlets for their coverage of floods in central China.

    A resident wearing a rain cover stands on a flooded road in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China July 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    Dam Collapses in China's Henan Province Due to Major Flooding - Reports
    As per a Hong Kong Free Press report earlier this week, the Chinese social media platform Weibo was filled with angry posts, mainly aimed at BBC China, criticising the coverage of foreign correspondents as Chinese cities witnessed heavy downpours and flooding. The coverage by the foreign media was termed as "biased" and focused on the damage wrought by the floods rather than on the rescue and relief work carried out by the government and the people.

    The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China said in a statement after the Henan incident that it was "disappointed and dismayed at the growing hostility against foreign media in China, a sentiment underpinned by rising Chinese nationalism sometimes directly encouraged by Chinese officials and official entities".

    China, on its part, has accused the US of "using press freedom as an excuse to play double standards and bully China". Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in response to US Secretary Antony Blinken's accusations that the US "should reflect on its own press freedom and think about whether it can do better rather than smearing China".

    "Speaking of the harassment, censorship and intimidation of the journalists, I would like to remind the US that since 2018, the US has rejected visa applications of over 20 Chinese journalists. It has listed many Chinese media outlets as foreign missions. The US also limits the number of journalists working in the US and has expelled 60 Chinese journalists. It adopts discriminatory measures of limiting the visa stay period to only three months", Zhao said, adding that he has video evidence of a Chinese journalist being "attacked when reporting on the storming of Capitol Hill".

    Antony Blinken's remarks about China have also earned the wrath of several people on Twitter. 

    Related:

    Snowden Lauds Reporting on Israeli Spyware Scandal as 'Story of Year'
    'Bald-Faced Lie': Snowden Confident That Even Biden's Phone Could be Hacked by Pegasus Spyware
    Snowden Warns of 'Lethal Threat' Posed by Investment in Spyware
    Tags:
    Edward Snowden, Antony Blinken, US, China, democracy, journalist
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse