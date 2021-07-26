US Tech Giants Aim to Disrupt Manifestos and Militias in Database

The biggest US tech companies, including Facebook and Microsoft, have said that they will extend the type of extremist content they are sharing with the database of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, Reuters reported on Monday.
In the next few months, they will add manifestos from outlawed organisations, as well as other publications flagged by the UN Initiative Tech Against Terrorism, to the database.
"Anyone looking at the terrorism or extremism landscape has to appreciate that there are other parts...that are demanding attention right now," the GIFCT's Executive Director Nicholas Rasmussen told Reuters.
In the past, the GIFCT focused mainly on content distributed by Islamic extremists - Daesh*, al Qaeda and the Taliban. Now they are going to use information shared by intelligence group Five Eyes and add web links and PDFs from more groups, including the Proud Boys and neo-Nazis.
