Proud Boys Leader Pleads Guilty to Burning Black Lives Matter Flag, Justice Dept. Says

"Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio, 37, of Miami, Fla., pleaded guilty today to charges in two cases, including one involving the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from a downtown Washington church," the release said on Monday.
Tarrio pleaded guilty to one count of destruction of property and one count of attempted possession of a large-capacity ammunition magazine, the release said.
Tarrio's sentencing date is scheduled for August 23 and he faces up to 360 days in prison and a $2,000 fine, the release said.
Tarrio burned the flag on December 12, 2020 and was arrested when he returned to Washington on January 4, days before a Trump rally and the riot at the US Capitol building.
All comments
Show new comments (0)