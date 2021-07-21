Russia to Stop Gas Transit Through Ukraine After 2024 - Report

Vitrenko said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "is now using gas as a geopolitical weapon against Ukraine and the whole region."
"Since our concerns are for example first and foremost about the security, NATO membership would probably address this security concern," he added.
His comments come amid news the United States has reached a deal with Germany to avert sanctioning the NATO ally, which is also where the terminus of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will be. Ukraine and Poland have claimed the gas line, which goes around their territory via and undersea route, is a danger to their security.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
