All Websites Associated With Hacking Group REvil Are Reportedly Down

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - All of the websites associated with the cybercriminal group REvil are down, CNBC reported citing multiple sources on Tuesday.

The report said multiple cybersecurity experts confirmed that all known websites associated with REvil are down.

Last week, the White House said the United States would take action against REvil in response to the ransomware attack against the IT management software company Kaseya, which affected a number of US companies.

On Monday, the automation software provider Kaseya said it had fully restored services after partially shutting down as a result of a ransomware cyberattack earlier this month.

The attack, allegedly conducted by the Russia-linked hacking group REvil, affected between 800 and 1,500 businesses around the world. The hackers demanded $70 million in ransom to unlock the company's system.

Last week, US President Joe Biden discussed the cyberattack with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Biden said he told Putin that Washington expects Moscow to take action against cybercriminals operating on Russian territory and the United States would do so in case the Russian government fails to act.

Kaseya was launched in 2000 in the Silicon Valley area of California, and offers remote management software for the information technology industry.