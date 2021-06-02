Spokesperson: FBI Attributes Ransomware Attack on JBS USA to REvil, Sodinokibi

"We have attributed this attack to REvil and Sodinokibi and are working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice," the FBI said in a statement. "We continue to focus our efforts on imposing risk and consequences and holding the responsible cyber actors accountable."
The White House said on Tuesday that it was in touch with Russian authorities in light of the hacking attack on JBS, which led to the closure of the giant meat packing company's facilities in the United States. The US administration believes some members of the hacker groups reside in Russia.
The FBI said private sector partnerships are critical in responding immediately to a cyber breach, adding that "a cyber attack on one is an attack on us all."
The White House said earlier in the day that it expects the ransomware attack on JBS USA to be discussed at the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.
