Coroner Casts Doubt on Circumstances of White Helmets' Founder's Death, Media Says

James Le Mesurier, the former British Army officer and founder of the controversial group known as the White Helmets, may not have killed himself, the Daily Mail reports.
According to the newspaper, an inquest at Woking Coroners' Court heard that Le Mesurier died after he fell from a balcony in Turkey about 20 minutes after speaking to his wife.
As Dr Karen Henderson, assistant coroner for Surrey, has explained, “there is no evidence that this was an accidental fall.”
"James Le Mesurier had a long history of depression, he was distressed and fearful for his organisation," she said. "He spoke to his wife 20 minutes earlier where there was no indication that he was stressed and he did not leave a note."
Henderson also argued that, regarding a "conclusion of suicide, there needs to be an act and an intention to do so."
"I accept the evidence lends itself to a deliberate act of self-harm but I am satisfied this evidence is insufficient on the balance of probabilities," she said. "My conclusion is one of open conclusion. This conclusion is not to cloud his death in suspicion but there is real doubt as to how he fell from the balcony."
Le Mesurier’s body was discovered near his apartment in Istanbul on 11 November, 2019.
The White Helmets styles itself as a volunteer organisation that allegedly seeks to help victims of the Syrian conflict. However, the group has been accused of working with terrorists in Syria, allegedly helping them to stage a false-flag chemical weapons attack.
