West Wants Myanmar to be Ruled by Its Marionettes, Commander-in-Chief Says

The West wants to control the people in charge of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces and chairman of the State Administration Council, has told Sputnik in an interview.
According to the military leader, the ambivalent perception of the recent events in Myanmar can be put down to the West's intention to "destroy our state".
"The second reason is that they want to have in power people who are under their control", Min Aung Hlaing said.
"At the beginning there were protests. You know the reason behind them — the rigged elections. After that, the protests entered the stage of terrorism, and other reasons are at play here", Min Aung Hlaing said.
"Their [the protesters'] final goal is to have other countries officially interfere in our country's internal affairs. In order to have other countries intervene they need a volatile situation in the country", the military leader explained.
The Myanmar military (also known as the Tatmadaw) took power on 1 February, accusing the National League for Democracy (NLD) of committing voter fraud. They detained Cabinet leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her government and vowed to transfer power after a new election, whose date has yet to be decided.
All comments
Show new comments (0)