Anti-Coup Insurgents Capture Police Post in Eastern Myanmar Town of Mobye, Reports Say

Armed forces opposed to Myanmar's militaries seized a police station in the eastern town of Mobye on Sunday, according to local media reports.
At least 13 members of the security forces were killed and 4 were captured.
#May23Coup Mobye (Shan-Kayah border)— Shafiur Rahman (@shafiur) May 23, 2021
From 9 am, Mobye-PDF & other surrounding forces attacked the Moebye police station in Pekon Township, Mobye, Shan State.
Source: RFA
Irrawaddy, a Myanmar media outlet, quoted a fighter from the local People's Defence Force as saying the police station had been set on fire and two civilians had been wounded.
20 SAC SOLDIERS DEAD
4 SAC ARRESTED
5 MOBYE-PDF INJURED.
Weapons seized by
20 SAC SOLDIERS DEAD
4 SAC ARRESTED
5 MOBYE-PDF INJURED.
Weapons seized by #PeopleDefenceForce
source - Khit Thit Media
Other media reports claim that up to 15 members of the security forces had been killed.
On 1 February, Myanmar’s military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The military has placed under house State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, along with other top officials it has accused of election fraud.
