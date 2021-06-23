Antivirus Mogul John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison After Court Approves Extradition

Earlier, the Spanish National Court ruled in favor of extraditing John McAfee, the founder of the McAfee antivirus software, to the US over tax-related criminal charges that were filed by prosecutors in Tennessee.

Officials with the Justice Department in Catalonia confirmed on Wednesday that John McAfee was found dead inside his jail cell, hours after the Spanish High Court ruled in favor of extraditing him to the US.

Sources with knowledge of the development told local outlet El Periodico that McAfee had committed suicide, and that prison staff attempted to resuscitate McAfee without success.

Authorities with the department have indicated that signs suggest McAfee died as a result of suicide, but that an investigation into the incident is presently ongoing.

McAfee had been held at the Brians 2 Penitentiary since late 2020, as he awaited the judge's ruling in his extradition case. Spanish outlet El Mundo reported that the mogul had been held in the facility's module 1 wing.

The 75-year-old antivirus software founder had initially been detained by Spanish law enforcement officials in October 2020 while at the Barcelona airport. Earlier this month, McAfee had testified in court that the tax-related charges filed in the US were politically motivated, and that if he were extradited back to the US, he would remain behind bars for the rest of his life.

Carlos Bautista, the Spanish prosecutor involved in the extradition procedures, later argued that McAfee was simply trying to avoid having to pay taxes on income that he earned between 2016 and 2018.

