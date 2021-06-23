Spanish High Court Allows Extradition of John McAfee to US

The Spanish High Court has green-lighted the extradition of the American software creator McAfee to the US, where he will face tax evasion charges.
Earlier this month, McAfee testified in court to fight being extradited to the US. He tried to persuade the courtroom that he would spend the remainder of his life behind bars if he was sent back to the states.
In October 2020, the US Department of Justice released an indictment saying that McAfee's criminal offenses took place in the interim of 2014 and 2018, and that he attempted to "evade the [US Internal Revenue Service] by concealing assets, including real property, a vehicle, and a yacht in the names of others."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
