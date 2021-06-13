'Not a Contest': Biden Seeks Separate Pressers at Geneva Meeting With Putin to Avoid 'Embarrassment'

"This is not a contest about who can do better in front of a press conference or try to embarrass each other. It's about making myself very clear what the conditions to get a better relationship with Russia are", Biden said at a press conference after the conclusion of the G7 summit.
Biden said that he will be "very straightforward" with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their negotiations in Geneva on 16 June.
"The bottom line is that I think the best way to deal with this is for he and I to meet, he and I to have our discussion. I know you don't doubt that I'll be very straightforward with him about our concerns, and I will make clear my view of how that meeting turned out, and he'll make clear from his perspective how it turned out", Biden said.
He with Russian leader Vladimir Putin's assessment of bilateral relations being at a low point.
"Well, let me make it clear, I think he's [President Vladimir Putin] right that it's a low point, and it depends on how he responds to acting consistent with international norms", Biden said.
The US president also said that his country was not looking for conflict with Russia.
"We are looking to resolve those actions that we think are inconsistent with international norms, number one. Number two, where we can work together. We may be able to do that in terms of some strategic doctrine that may be able to be worked together. We're ready to do it", Biden said, noting that Russia and the US could work together on climate.
Earlier this week, US media reported that Biden had decided to hold a separate press conference after the Geneva summit with Putin on 16 June, since Biden's top aides were wary about a joint presser, aiming to avoid the scenario of the Helsinki summit in 2018. Back then, former US leader Donald Trump welcomed Putin's statements about non-interference in the 2016 presidential elections in the US, dismissing data presented by the national intelligence.
