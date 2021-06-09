Register
16:29 GMT09 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Kolahdouz Street branch of Bank Pasargad in Tehran, Iran.

    Iran Chafes As India Drags Heels Over Allowing Iranian Bank To Open In Mumbai

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Arvinfld / Bank Pasargad
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/09/1083108284_0:19:1281:739_1200x675_80_0_0_912ae30af23f3a963da6b76f4a9f82f0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202106091083107944-iran-chafes-as-india-drags-heels-over-allowing-iranian-bank-to-open-in-mumbai/

    Ever since 2016, Iran has been urging India to allow its banks to open offices in Mumbai - India's financial hub. Iran believes that by opening a bank branch in India, it will redress the negative effects American sanctions have had on bilateral trade.

    Iranian authorities have expressed their concerns over New Delhi’s delay in giving its final approval for Pasargad Bank to start operating in Mumbai. Iran has already spent more than a million dollars on rent and equipment and the Iranians hoped that the bank would play an important role in reinvigorating Iran's trade with India which has plummeted by 75 percent since 2018.

    Iranian sources told Sputnik that the Pasargad Bank branch in Mumbai is fully equipped and has been “ready to operate since last year”. The Indian government had given Iran permission to open a bank branch in Mumbai in January 2019 and, at the time, India's minister for shipping, Nitin Gadkari, said that the bank would start operating by April 2019. 

    “Despite the six-month extension of Pasargad Bank's licence to operate in India until 10 April 2021, we are still waiting for the Indian government's final permission to officially open the branch,” Ali Chegeni, Iran's ambassador to New Delhi said.
    Chabahar – Zahedan line
    © Photo : International Railway Journal/screenshot
    Chabahar – Zahedan line

    Indian government sources said that the two sides have been in touch to sort out the obstacles. But they did not divulge details or the date by which the matter can be resolved.

    Last year, Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Pasargad Bank - Iran's biggest bank - could use the capital it already has in India as initial capital to start the operation.

    “Legally, the government of India can accept [capital in India], and I hope they will accept it, and we can establish that as the foundation capital for Pasargad Bank, which is one of our biggest, privately owned banks,” Zarif said, adding that there are difficulties in transferring hard currency from Iran because of US sanctions.

    The Iranians, while expressing frustration over the delay in being granted approval, also agreed that it is high time to reset its relationship with India so that it is “immunised against any third-party factors”, hinting at hiccups caused by US sanctions.

    In the midst of positive signals from global powers on reviving the JCPOA, or Iran nuclear deal, India resumed talks with Iran on a broader level with Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and defence minister Rajnath Singh while visiting Tehran last year. Iran’s Defence Minister, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, in February became his country's first defence minister for 40 years to visit India, opening a new avenue of cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi.

    These developments infused hope that New Delhi may resume oil trade with Tehran which was stopped in mid-2019 after sanctions were slapped on the Persian Gulf nation by the Trump administration.

    Ali Rabii, Iran's government spokesman, said on Tuesday that Tehran is “close” to seeing the lifting of US sanctions.

    The bilateral trade between India and Iran reached $17 billion at its peak in 2018. However, because of US sanctions the trade volume has dropped to $4.8 billion.

    Meanwhile, Iran continues to make friendly overtures to India. Iran expects that after American sanctions are lifted, there is the possibility India's plan might be revived to invest $20 billion in the Chabahar Economic Free Zone (EFZ) to set up petrochemical and fertilizer plants either independently or through joint ventures with Iranian public-private companies.

    Iran has also offered India to develop its Bandar-e-Jask port project where Indian oil refiners can store crude oil to meet emergency needs in case of disruptions to supply.

    Related:

    ‘Asymmetric Warfare’: India's Anti-Terror Unit Claims Iran's Quds Force Behind Israeli Embassy Blast
    Iranian Envoy Touts Russia-Iran-India Trade Corridor as ‘Great Option to Replace Suez Canal’
    Tags:
    Crude Oil Pipeline, Crude oil, Banks, New Delhi, US sanctions, Tehran, Iran, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man photographs Mount Recyclemore, an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, 8 June 2021.
    'Mount Recyclemore': Artist Sculpts G7 Leaders Out of Scrap Metal
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse